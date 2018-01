More Info Needed

(No agreement with the City of Calexico)…Not yet. The Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District met Tuesday night. At the meeting, the Board was to discuss an agreement with the City that would provide Calexico with $700,000 for an ambulance program. After discussing the issue, the District Board said they needed more information on possible funding sources before they would vote on the agreement. The issue will be brought back to the District Board at a later date.