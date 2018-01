Local Sears and Macy's Stores not on Closure Lists

(Store closures)…Sears and Macy’s have announced the 2018 closures.

Both chains are reducing the number of stores by over 100 combined. Sears has released a list of 39 stores and Macy’s list includes over 60 stores. The Sears and Macy’s lists do not include Imperial County. The Sears and Macy’s have been spared, at for this round of closures. Both chain stores say the cuts are due to the need to save on expenses.