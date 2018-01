Altamirano New Presiding Judge

(New Presiding Judge)….Superior Court Judge Diane Altamirano will serve two years.

The Brawley native was chosen by her fellow judges. Altamirano was first appointed Superior Court Judge in Imperial County in 2010 by then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was elected to the seat in 2012. Before becoming a Superior Court Judge, Altamirano served as Family Law and Access Center Manager for the Superior Court. For the past two years she served as the Assistant Presiding Judge.