Gang Awareness and Prevention Month

The California Assembly has declared January as Gang Awareness and Prevention Month.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia introduced Assembly Concurrent Resolution 134 due to the advocacy of Yulil and Martin Garza , founders of Mothers and Men Against Gangs ( MAG ) Coalition. The Garza's son Martin Alberto Garza was murdered by a gang member. Assemblyman Garcia said , " Rather than surrendering to personal tragedy , this family bravely embarked to keep others safe through anti-gang awareness and violence prevention. The impact of this mission has already taken root in Imperial County and is now beginning to make waves across the state." After the Assembly passed the resolution with bipartisan support , Assemblyman Garcia said that Yulil and Martin were introduced and greeted with thunderous applause and gratitude for their leadership on this issue.