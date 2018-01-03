A New Comprehensive Study on Agriculture

(How does agriculture affect the local economy)…We will find out Tuesday.

The Imperial County Ag Commissioners office will reveal a new study. The study is entitled “Economic Contributions of Imperial County Agriculture to Local Economy”. The event will be held January 9th at Farm Credit Services Southwest, in the Ag Center Room, in Imperial. It will start at 12:00 noon. Ag Commissioner Carlos Ortiz says the first comprehensive economic analysis of the county’s ag industry will be presented at the event. The new report goes beyond the annual crop report by assessing local food processing, multiplier effects and employment. The report will also include a first-ever assessment of economic diversity within agriculture. The authors of the new study, the ag commissioner and others will be present to discuss the findings and answer questions. The event will be open to the public.