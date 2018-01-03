Blue Angels

(The Blue Angels arrive today)…The Navy Flight Demonstration Team trains in Imperial County.

Their Home Base is Pensacola, Florida. The Blue Angels are expected to begin their ten week training schedule at the Naval Air Facility El Centro almost as soon as the arrive. Their training will end in March. The Squadron will hold a free air show at NAF in March. That show will kick-off their 2018 Tour Schedule. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.