Meth Smuggling Attempts

(122 Pounds of Meth seized at the Calexico Ports)….The first seizure was reported just before the New Year’s Holiday weekend.

Customs and Border Protection Officers working the Calexico Downtown Port encountered a 67-year-old male Mexican citizen. He was entering the U.S. in a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup. During the initial inspection of the vehicle, anomalies were found in the gas tank. The vehicle and the driver were sent to the secondary inspection area. The Port’s imaging system and a K-9 team were used to inspect the vehicle. Officers discovered 50 wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed in the gas tank. The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Agents. The vehicle and 56 pounds of meth were seized. Just hours later, at the Calexico East Port, a 33 year old female drove up to the Port in a 2005 Honda Odyssey. The CBP officer noticed inconsistencies with her travel itinerary. She and her vehicle were referred to secondary. Officers found 61 wrapped packages in the vehicle’s gas tank and quarter panels. The woman, a U.S. Citizen, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Agents. The vehicle and 66 pounds of meth were seized.