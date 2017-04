Mid-morning collision

(Two vehicle collision)….It was reported at 9:34 Thursday morning.

The California highway Patrol says a Red Kia and a Black Mustang collided at Barbara Worth and Ross Roads. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene. They cleared a spot for a helicopter to land. The helicopter was to transport the injured. There is no information on the extent of the injuries. The CHP is continuing to investigate the collision.