Lawsuit alleges sexual harrassment

(EEOC files a lawsuit)….The suit was filed against Bornt and Sons Incorporate and its former farm labor contractor Barraza Farm Service LLC and Barraza Farm Service Incorporated out of Holtville.

The Equal Employment Opportunity lawsuit alleges the farm companies violated federal discrimination laws by allowing the ongoing sexual harassment of female farm workers, and that Bornt and Sons and Barraza also unlawfully retaliated against workers who opposed the harassment as well as those associated with female victims including their family members. According to the litigation, a Bornt and Sons manager subjected at least four female farm workers to sexual harassment since 2010. The suit claims Bornt and Sons and Barraza failed to take corrective action when they became aware of the federal investigation into sexual harassment, instead moving the harasser to a different farm, where he continued to sexually harass other female farm workers. The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the claimants and a class of victims, as well as injunctive relief intended to prevent any further discrimination and harassment in the workplace.