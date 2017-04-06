Career Fair

(Education Career Fair)…It will be this Saturday at Southwest High School.

The County Office of Education is asking potential applicants to pre-register for the event. They are asked to go online at icoe.org/jobfair and select one of two Educational Career fair 2017 job postings. This will enable local school districts to have accurate and up-to-date information for each applicant. They say, notably, there are vacancies for both elementary and high school teachers, as well as a number of classified employee positions such as tutors. Applicants should arrive with resumes in hand and be prepared for on-site interviews. The Education Job Fair will run from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon in the multi-purpose room at Southwest high School in El Centro.