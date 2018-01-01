Suspect in Custody

(Suspected Burglar)…He was Arrested Friday in Calexico.

A resident in Calexico called police in Calexico to report seeing a suspicious person leaving abandoned property in the 1200 block of C.N. Perry Avenue. Police responded and found the man in an abandoned boat on the abandoned property. Police took 36 year old Sergio Aispuro into custody after he admitted he had burglarized a warehouse, twice. He told police he had been high on something at the time of the burglaries. The suspect was booked into County Jail on two charges of suspected burglary and one county of possession of stolen property.