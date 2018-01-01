Holiday Weekend Air Pollution

(Air Pollution in Calexico and Mexicali)…Very high levels of PM 2.5 reported.

As expected, bonfires in Mexicali, fireworks and long lines crossing the international border are being blamed. The Air Pollution Control District issued the first Air Quality Alert for the New Years Holiday weekend early Saturday morning. That alert listed air quality conditions as unhealthy. This continued until 8:00 am Monday Morning. An Air Quality Alert was issued for increased levels of PM 2.5 in Calexico. The Air Quality Condition was Very Unhealthy. It is highly recommended that those susceptible to the air pollution reduce outside exertion and remain in doors until the pollution levels are lower. The At Risk people are those with respiratory or Heart disease, the elderly and children. Air Quality conditions for the rest of the County has been listed as Moderate