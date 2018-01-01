Aviation Day 2018

(Aviation Day)…It will be held January 13 at the Imperial County Airport.

The event is a presentation of the Imperial County Lions. The Annual event kicks off at 7:30 am with a 5k on the runway. It will also feature free plane rides to kids 8 through 17. There will be static displays Family entertainment, and this year there will be a Community Health Fair featuring free health screenings for Blood Pressure, Diabetes and more. There will be educational and employment assistance, free immunizations, free eye screenings and glasses will be provided by the Imperial Lions Club. The public is encouraged to attend and bring the entire family.