DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint

(DUI Checkpoint will be set-up Thursday night)…The El Centro Police Department Traffic Unit will set-up the Checkpoint.

They will also be checking for driver’s licenses. The checkpoint will be set up at 2000 Dogwood Road between 9:00 pm at 2:00 am Friday morning. Police officials say in recent years California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. They say the El Centro Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze. They say prescription drugs with a warning for driving or operating machinery on the label could be enough for a DUI, especially if used in conjunction with alcohol. Funding for the Thursday night checkpoint is provided to the El Centro Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Motorists can report drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1