Woman Arrested in Calexico

(23 year old woman arrested)….Priscilla Lizbeth Coronado was taken into custody over the Christmas weekend.

Calexico police say they were called by an employee at a money exchange store after she tried to cash a fraudulent check. The employee remembered the woman had cashed a check from a local farming business just days before. Police arrived, and the woman attempted to flee. She was caught by officers. She became uncooperative and was handcuffed. A search of the woman’s purse resulted in the discovery of two more fraudulent checks from the same company. The officers also found narcotics in the purse. Coronado was arrested and booked into County Jail, charged with fraud and possession of illegal narcotics.