ECPD Chief Retires Today

(Today is Chief Eddie Madueno Day in El Centro)…As proclaimed recently by the El Centro City Council.

The El Centro Police Chief recently submitted his retirement documents. Today is Maduenos last day. He is retiring after almost 34 years with the El Centro Police Department, the last three as Police Chief. El Centro Police Executive Commander Alvaro Ramirez has been appointed interim Chief during the process to recruit and hire a permanent Police Chief. City officials say that process is expected to take 3-4 month.