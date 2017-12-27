Previosly Deported Sex Offender Arrested

(Convicted sex offender arrested)…He was taken into custody Christmas Eve.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents found the man near Ocotillo. The agents tracked the man from the International Border, about 24 miles from the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry. After detaining the man it was determined he had entered the Country illegally. He was taken to the El Centro Station for processing. A records check identified the man as 28-year-old Javier Reyes Gomez of Mexico. He had three felony convictions for sexual acts performed on a minor, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He had been sentenced to 56 months in jail. He had been deported back to Mexico in 2002. He was arrested and awaits prosecution.