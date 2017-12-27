MS-13 Member Arrested

(Gang Member Arrested)….The Mara Salvatrucha Gang Member was arrested Christmas Eve.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were patrolling about 3 miles west of the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry when they observed a man jump over the international boundary fence and illegally enter the United States. The agents immediately arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing. A records check identified the man as Leonel Ramirez Martinez, who had several felony convictions for assault and was previously deported. Further inspection of the man’s several tattoos revealed he was part of the deadly and dangerous MS-13 gang from Honduras. He had previously been arrested twice in New York. The 25-year-old Honduran was arrested and will be prosecuted for Re-entry after removal.