True Christmas Spirit

(Homeless Fed over Christmas Weekend)…It started Saturday.

12-year-old Adolfo Hernandez and his Father provided sack lunches to the homeless and underprivileged in El Centro, Heber and parts of Calexico. On Christmas Day, the Brown Bag Coalition in Calexico made sure as many Homeless people as possible were provided a meal. Maribel Padilla says they were able to pack up 12 dozen Tamales, a lot of salad, five pumpkin pies, one apple pie, 4 gallons of coffee, 2 gallons of Champurrado and water. The meals were served with a gift box along with blankets and jackets. Padilla, her family and other volunteers passed out the items to the homeless in Calexico.