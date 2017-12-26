Special Auction

(Several Parcels to be Auctioned as one)….The County Treasurer/Tax Collector will be holding the Auction.

It is for Contractors and Developers. The County will be selling a large quantity of contiguous parcels at a public auction, via the Internet. The parcels make up a large portion of a previously planned subdivision in the City of Imperial. There are 98 parcels in total. The Treasurer/Tax Collector said they feel it would be beneficial to all interested developers to combine the parcels into one auction listing for bidding purposes. The total minimum bid amount for all 98 parcels will be $588,100. The public auction date is February 9 through February 12. Contact the Treasurer/Tax Collectors Office for more information.