Hazardous Air Quality Along The Border

(Border Air Pollution)….It was reported in Mexicali and Calexico.

The foul air polluted the Border cities over the Christmas Weekend, and it could get worse. The Air Pollution Control District began issuing Air Quality Alerts last Friday, and have continued issuing them through Wednesday morning. The reports indicate very high levels of PM 2.5, for an Air Quality Condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy for everyone. Fireworks and out door fires in Mexicali are to blame for most of the hazardous air quality. The latest Air Quality Alert was issued at 1:00 Wednesday morning. By 7:00 Wednesday morning the levels of PM 2.5 had lowered enough for an air quality condition of Moderate in Calexico. It is expected the air quality to get worse in Calexico and Mexicali over the New Year’s Holiday Weekend, as the tradition of ringing in the New Year with outdoor fires and fireworks is expected to continue.