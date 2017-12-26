Thomas Fire Update

(Firefighters getting the upper-hand on the Thomas Fire)…The wildfire was discovered December 4th.

It has burned 281,620 acres in Ventura And Santa Barbara Counties, making it the largest wildfire in California History. The latest report is that the fire is now 88 percent contained. Imperial County had sent two Strike Teams to assist in that fire. Officials say no structures are threatened at this time. 1,063 structures were destroyed, and 280 structures were damaged by the fire. Two fatalities were reported. At one time over 8,000 firefighters were assigned to combat in the blaze. There are currently 899 firefighters on scene. Full containment is expected within the next few days.