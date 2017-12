Bridge Repairs

(Motorists advisory)…Bridge repairs are underway.

County Public Works says the project has closed portions of Clark Road. The repairs began December 18th and will continue until further notice. Clark is closed from Heber Road to Wahl Road and from Wahl Road to Willoughby Road. The closures are in effect 24 hours a day until further notice. Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route while the work is underway. Contact the County Public Works Department for more information.