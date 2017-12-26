Christmas Holiday Weekend

(CHP Releases Holiday Stats)….The California Highway Patrol went into their MEP Friday evening.

The Maximum Enforcement Period for the Christmas Holiday Weekend continued until mid-night Tuesday morning. Over the three-day weekend, the El Centro Sector CHP arrested 7 DUI drivers. There were 2 property damage only collisions and one minor injury collision. In the Winterhaven Sector there were 3 DUI arrests and no collisions. The next Maximum Enforcement Period for the Highway Patrol will be over the New Year’s Holiday weekend. It will begin at 6:00 pm Friday evening. The Maximum Enforcement is when the California Highway Patrol assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways, in an attempt to deter drunk or otherwise impaired drivers, and enforce any other traffic violations during the Holiday Period.