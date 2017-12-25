Chrsitmas Morning Brings Unhealthy Air

An Air Quality Alert was issued for Calexico Christmas Morning.

At 1:00 A.M. the PM2.5 AQI was at 140 , unhealthy for sensitive groups. At 2:00 A.M. the PM2.5 level had reached 153. At 7:00 A.M. the Ethel Street Station in Calexico recorded PM2.5 levels of 381 and by 8:00 A.M. that level climbed to 507. Levels that high are deemed hazardous for people with respiratory or heart disease , the elderly , and young children are the groups most at risk. The general population may also experience a significant increase of respiratory effects. Air quality in all other parts of the Imperial Valley was described as " good ".