IID Shares the Warmth

(Winter clothing for the kids)…Imperial Irrigation District employees donated the clothing.

Thursday they were donated to the abused or neglected children in foster care throughout the Imperial County, who are represented by Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Imperial County. This week’s distribution was the culmination of the District’s internal Share the Warmth winter clothing drive organized by Imperial Irrigation District employees. More than 700 articles of clothing were donated since mid November. The donation event was held at the IID building on Broadway in El Centro.