Attempted Homicide

(Man found shot)….He was found Wednesday

. Yuma Police say he was found in the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue. The initial investigation indicates the 24-year-old victim was riding a bicycle in the neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled along side him and several shots were fired. The victim was hit at least once. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds. The victim’s name has not been released. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide. No suspects have been identified.