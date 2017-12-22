Toys Delivered

(Assemblyman delivers toys)….Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia partnered with IBEW 569 Friday.

The delivered toys to various local nonprofit agencies. Each receiving entity had pre-identified families of need. The first stop was at the Brown Bag Coalition at the Calexico Community Center. Next toy drop off was at the Center for Family Solutions, and then at the SURE Helpline Crisis Center in El Centro. Friday evening the Assemblyman was to attend the Posada Navidena with the Brown Bag Coalition at the Calexico Community Center. Toys were also delivered to children with cancer, referred by Cancer Resource Center of the Desert and Amigos de Alejandro, and 25 families referred by the Calexico Unified School District. Those toys were distributed at the Posada. Also 28 seniors citizens and 80 homeless were invited guests to the posada.