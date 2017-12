November Jobless Rate

(Unemployment down slightly)….The jobless rate is still the highest in the state.

The latest numbers for Imperial County were released Friday morning by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. The November unemployment rate came in at 19.8 percent. That is down slightly from the October rate of 20.9%. In November there were a total of 14, 800 eligible workers unemployed out of a Labor Force of 74,700.