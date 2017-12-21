Cannabis Ordinance Process

The County Board of Supervisors held a Public Hearing at their meeting Tuesday. Following the hearing, the Board adopted a resolution appointing the Planning and Development Services Department as the enforcement agency under title 14, and approving cannabis related rules and regulations. Another action established fees for commercial cannabis activities and operations. And the Supervisors adopted a resolution approving the lottery process for awarding of commercial cannabis activity for one physical dispensary, five virtual dispensaries, and five distribution operations.