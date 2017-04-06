Details released on fatal injury incident

(Victim identified)…20 year old Leslie Martinez Tapia of Brawley suffered fatal injuries.

The woman was involved in a single vehicle collision early Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol says at just after 5:00 Wednesday morning a vehicle was westbound on Mead Road, west of McConnell Road, at an undetermined rate of speed. The Highway Patrol says it appears the driver turned the vehicle to the right to cross over the Rockwood canal, but failed to negotiate the turn correctly. The vehicle struck the access way and overturned into the canal. The Imperial Irrigation District Dive Team searched the water for possible victims. A body, later identified as the 20 year old Brawley resident was discovered. The collision remains under investigation. The County Coroners office says an autopsy will be performed Tuesday to try and determine the exact cause of death.