Memory Gardens Restoration project

The restoration project is hosted by the Imperial Valley For Veteran’s Committee. The theme is What About the Vets”. Memory Gardens Cemetery is located on Highway 86, north of the City of Imperial. Volunteers are always needed. To volunteer just show up by 7:00 am every Saturday this month. Restoration will continue until around 10:00 am each Saturday. For more information contact Cruz Abarca at 760-909-7052.