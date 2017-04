Another Alleged Sex Offender Arrested

Imperial County Sheriff's investigators arrested a 25-year old El Centro man for alleged sex offenses.

Tuesday , April 4, 2017 , at about 6:00 A.M. ICSO deputies arrested Juan Rivera. Rivera is charged with Contacting a Minor to Commit a Felony , Luring a Minor for Sex , Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Distributing Harmful Material. Rivera was booked into Imperial County Jail with bail posted at $100,000.