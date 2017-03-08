Vehicle crashes down an embankment

Normal 0

(Early morning crash)….It was reported at just before 5:00 Wednesday morning.

A vehicle apparently went out of control and down an embankment on East bound Interstate 8, east of Mountain Springs Road. The female driver reportedly climbed up the embankment to the Interstate. The driver of a big rig saw the woman at the side of the roadway. He stopped and put her in the rig, and called for assistance. The woman complained of back pain. She was attended by Gold Cross Ambulance service. The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle was found on its roof down the 30-foot embankment. The CHP is investigating the incident.