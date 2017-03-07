Victims Identified

El Centro Police have identified the victims in Mondays murder suicide.

According to the press release , Shortly before noon Monday ECPD officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Plamview Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. Officers located 48-year old Stephoney Darby in the garage of a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The case was being investigated as a suicide with the assistance of the Imperial County Coroner.

At about 1:45 P.M. Monday , a family member of Darby contacted ECPD and asked that they check a residence in the 2000 block of Elm Street in El Centro. While searching the home officers located three deceased apparent victims. They were identified as 45-year old Angelica Cardiel , 24-year old Deanna Zambrano and a 5 year old child. All three were victims of gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the murders appear to have been carried out by Darby on Sunday , March 5, 2017. The press release said that Darby and Cardiel resided together previously at the Elm Street address and were believed to be the parents of the 5 year old victim.