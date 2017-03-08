Still alot of fun left

(Still a lot of Fair to go)….The Fair started March 3rd

. The ten-day run of the California Mid Winter Fair and Fiesta run through Sunday. The Demolition Derby and the Brigade FMX Freestyle Motocross Stunt Show is tonight at the Grandstands. Also tonight, Downtime will be playing at the Rabobank Center Stage. Thursday Checker’d Past will provide the music at the Rabobank Stage. Friday it will be the Rubik’s Dudes. This weekend will be the California Lightening Sprints. Remember, a separate ticket is needed to attend the Sprint Car races. Also over the weekend will be the Junior Livestock Auction with the small animal sale on Saturday. The Large Animal Auction will be on Sunday March 11th.