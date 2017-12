Fresh Personnel

(Fresh Fire Fighters rotated in)….They replaced one of the local Strike Teams

. Imperial County has two Strike Teams assisting in the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. The first team deployed December 5th and included fire fighters from Yuma, as well as Imperial County. This week that team was replaced by fresh fire fighters and the original team was sent home. A Strike Team usually spends 14 days assisting, before they are rotated out.