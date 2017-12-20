Dodge Charger Versus Big Rig

(Fatal injury collision)….It was reported this week.

Yuma County Sheriff’s office says they responded to the scene at the intersection of East County 14th Street and South Avenue 4E. The initial investigation revealed that a white 2016 Kenworth Tractor/Trailer was traveling northbound on Avenue 4E, approaching the intersection and failed to stop at the posted intersection. The rig collided with a black 2010 Dodge Charger, which had been traveling eastbound on County 14th Street. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Critical Accident Response Team and the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation with the Assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Yuma Police Department. The driver of the Dodge, 55-year-old M.Charles Cordery of Yuma was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries. The driver of the Kenworth, 61-year-old Surgit Singh of Wisconsin, was not injured. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the collision. Officials say the investigation is on going.