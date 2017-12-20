Ag Thefts in Yuma

(Agriculture thefts)…They started in November.

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says three agriculture tractors were reported stolen in November. The thefts were reported in separate fields. Earlier this month they responded to a report of a tractor abandoned in a field. Deputies responded and determined it was one of the tractors stolen in November. The Sheriff’s Office says since then they have responded to several calls of pallets and other packing material that have been stolen off of trailers left near or in agricultural fields. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying the person that is considered an investigative lead. Call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office with any information.