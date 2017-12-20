Blue Angels

(The Blue Angels arrive in two weeks)…They are scheduled to arrive at NAF January 3rd.

The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron will return to the Imperial Valley for 10 weeks of intense training. The base anticipates the team will land at the Naval Air Facility El Centro some time between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm January third. The Blue Angels will begin their 2018 tour schedule with an Air Show at NAF in March. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to Country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.