Ramirez Interim Chief

(New interim Police Chief)…He was introduced Tuesday at the El Centro City Council Meeting.

Executive Commander Alvaro Ramirez is temporarily filling the vacancy being left by Chief Eddie Madueno. Madueno is retiring December 28, after 33 years with the El Centro Police Department. Ramirez is a native of El Centro. A Central Union High School Graduate. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1996 to 2000. He joined the El Centro Police Department in 2002. El Centro Deputy City Manager Marcela Piedra says Ramirez brings a significant law enforcement background to the position of Interim Police Chief for El Centro. She says his experience will allow him to work effectively with the Department personnel and residents of the community. Piedra says it is anticipated that the recruitment and hiring a new Police Chief will take approximately 3-4 months.