Law Enforcement Gives to the Kids

(The Annual Kids N Badges Program)…It was held Monday.

The Calexico Police Department program provides Christmas to several local children. This year 30 qualifying kids were taken on a shopping spree at the Wal Mart Center in Calexico. Calexico Police Officers, Calexico Fire Fighters and other participating Law Enforcement officers are paired with a child to purchase Christmas gifts. The $100 shopping spree for each children was just part of the fun Monday. The children were treated to a meal, and Santa was flown in by REACH Air Ambulance. A similar Shop With A Cop event was held last week at the Target in El Centro. The idea behind the programs is to provide under privileged children with a Christmas, they might otherwise not been able to experience.