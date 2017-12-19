Holiday Traffic to Blame

(Very high levels of PM 2.5)…It has been reported in the Calexico area.

The Air Pollution Control District has issued several Air Quality Alerts for the Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico. The Alerts started Monday evening, and indicated air quality in the Calexico area was either Unhealthy or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. PM 2.5 is a finite Particulate Matter, created mostly from Vehicle Emissions. Long lines of Holiday Traffic coming across the Border is being blamed for the high levels of pollutants in the air. Air Quality for the rest of the County has been listed as Good.