State Championship Games

(High School Football)…It is not over, yet.

There is one more game to be played For the Southwest Eagles and the Vincent Memorial Scots. It is the State Championship game for each team. They will both play Saturday evening. The Eagles will take on the Milpitas Trojans at Southwest in El Centro. That game will be broadcast on KXO am 1230 and on the web, kxoradio.com. The pre-game show starts at 5:00 pm, game time is 6:00 pm. Vincent takes on Galileo out of San Francisco. They will play at Ward Field in Calexico. Game time is 6:00 pm.