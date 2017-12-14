Looking For Brandon

U.S. Border Patrol agents are looking for a 3-year old named Brandon.

No , Brandon hasn't done anything wrong. Quite the contrary. It seems young Brandon and his mother stopped by the El Centro Border Patrol Station on Wednesday afternoon. Brandon and his Mom brought cookies and a Thank You letter for the agents. According to agents at the headquarters , Brandon's Mom said she wanted to teach the youngster what it means to appreciate those who protect them every day.

The El Centro Station agents would like to invite young Brandon and his Mother back for a special treat. The local agents are asking that anyone with information about the pair call the El Centro Station at 760 - 337 - 7100 so that the agents can properly thank them.

According to El Centro Patrol Agent in Charge Michael Sullivan , " The El Centro Station is extremely grateful for the thoughtful words and cookies given to us by this child and his mother. It was an important reminder to all of us as Border Patrol Agents that we are committed to protecting the public we serve."