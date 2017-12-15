Quick Action Recognized

(Students life saved)…Thanks to the quick action of his coaches and first responders.

That action was recognized and honored during a ceremony Thursday. The 14 year old recently collapsed during gym class at Imperial High School. The coaches responded, and were assessing the situation, when the teen stopped breathing. They initiated CPR and called 911. After the first series of CPR, County Fire EMT’s arrived and took over. They were able to revive the 14 year old and transport him to El Centro Regional Medical Center. The teen has recovered from the Heart Attack he had suffered. Coaches Richard Diaz and Wolfgang Horner were recognized at the Ceremony, along with the team of County firefighters, whose actions saved the boys life.