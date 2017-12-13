Thomas Fire Update

(Imperial County Strike Teams)…They are assisting at the Thomas Fire.

The two local Teams were reassigned on Sunday. They are among the almost 8,000 firefighters combating the blaze that began December 4th in Ventura County. The fire has now burned over 237,000 acres, and has entered Santa Barbara County. The latest report indicates the fire is now 25 percent contained. The report Wednesday indicates 921 structures have been destroyed by the fire. 200 structures have been damaged. 18,000 structures are threatened. Evacuations remain in effect.