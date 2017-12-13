Recognition For Saving A Students LIfe

(Special Recognition Ceremony)…It will be held Thursday morning.

Local officials will recognize the outstanding efforts of two local High School athletic instructors and local first responders that saved the life of a student. Local emergency medical service providers, public safety agencies, and a local hospital will be gathering to recognize the outstanding efforts The ceremony will be held at the Imperial High School Gym at 8:30 Thursday morning. Attending will be County Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Kelley, County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas, Doctor Adolphe Edward, CEO of El Centro Regional Medical Center, Joe Apodaca, Principal at Imperial High School and Christopher Herring, Manager of the Emergency Services Agency at the Imperial County Public Health Department.