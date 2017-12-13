Traffic Safety Grant

(ECPD receives a grant)…It is from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The $110,000 award is for a yearlong program of special enforcement and public awareness efforts to prevent traffic related deaths and injuries. The El Centro Police Department will use the funding as part of the City’s ongoing commitment to keep our roadways safe and improve the quality of life through both enforcement and education. The grant will fund DUI Checkpoints, DUI Saturation Patrols, Bicycle and pedestrian Safety enforcement, Distracted Driving enforcement, Seat belt and child safety seat enforcement and speed, red light and stop sign enforcement. The grant is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.