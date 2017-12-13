Recall Petition

(Recall effort in limbo)…The petition was filed with the Elections Department last week.

The petition seeks to recall Imperial Irrigation District Director for Division 5, Norma Sierra Galindo. The Elections Department says the petition has been returned to those filing it. They say corrections are needed on the petition. Registrar of Voters Debra Porter reportedly told those submitting the petition to make the corrections and re-file the petition, if they want. Porter is out of the County and not available to give any information as to what corrections are needed on the petition.